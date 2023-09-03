ST. LOUIS — A man who said he was helping a friend repossess a motorcycle gave up the motorcycle at gunpoint, according to police.

At 2:45 a.m. Sunday, the 44-year-old man was removing the motorcycle from the back yard of a residence in the 2700 block of Keokuk Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The person who had bought the motorcycle from his friend had stopped making payments on it, he told police.

While waiting to load the motorcycle onto another vehicle, he noticed a maroon Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck circle the block four or five times, he said. Three men got out of the truck, pointed a gun at his head and said the motorcycle was not worth losing his life.

The men loaded the motorcycle onto the Dodge Ram and left. Police are investigating the incident.