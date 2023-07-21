ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for fleeing police and causing a crash that killed his 29-year-old passenger.

Jerrell I. Fulghum, 23, of unincorporated north St. Louis County, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. A second-degree murder charge was reduced as part of the plea deal in the case.

Fulghum crashed a stolen Ford Expedition at Arlington and Theodosia avenues Dec. 7 after fleeing police. His friend Lemont Lang Jr., 29, one of two passengers, died in the crash. The other passenger had minor injuries.

St. Louis police said at the time that officers got a license plate reader hit for the stolen vehicle in north St. Louis and attempted to pull it over. The SUV fled. Officers put out spike strips on Goodfellow Boulevard at Clemons Avenue, but Fulghum kept driving on Page Boulevard then north on Arlington Avenue before the SUV swerved out of control, sideswiping a Nissan Murano, an electrical box and a Ford Excursion, according to police accounts.

Lang died, and Fulghum fled, but was arrested and charged the next month.

Lang’s mother spoke in court Thursday, telling a judge that Fulghum “broke my heart” but that she doesn’t hate him, according to a spokesman for the 22nd Judicial Court.

“I just don’t want this to happen to somebody else,” she said.