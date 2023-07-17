ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Sunday night in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.
A man in his 30s, not yet identified by police, was found shot in the head just before 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gasconade Street. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police do not have a suspect in his killing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today