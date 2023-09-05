FERGUSON — A man was shot and killed late Monday in Ferguson near the intersection of South Florissant and Woodstock roads.

Officers were called to the area around 10:20 p.m. and found a man who had been shot, according to the department.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police had not on Monday identified a possible shooter.

"We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this tragic incident," Ferguson police Chief Troy Doyle said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this difficult time."