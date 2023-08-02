ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Officers around 6:40 p.m. found a man who have been shot in the head and stomach, according to a police report.
He later died at a hospital.
Additional information was not immediately available.
