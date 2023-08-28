ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot by St. Louis County police on Monday morning after authorities say he carjacked a woman, then opened fire on officers when they arrived at the scene.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. No officers were injured, said St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington.

Washington said the man pointed a gun at a woman and took her car from a parking lot just before 11:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Parker Road. He then got out of the car and began walking for some reason.

The man walked past a nearby apartment complex, and when police arrived to respond to the carjacking call, Washington said the man opened fire on the police car.

Police returned fire and hit him.

At least one police car had a window shot out Monday afternoon at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.