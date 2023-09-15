ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities this week charged a 23-year-old man and a teenager in the shooting death of a man during a robbery.

Jerry Watkins is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He was in custody Friday on a $1 million cash bond.

A 17-year-old boy, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

They're accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Frederick Jett on Aug. 28 while the two tried to rob Jett and another person near Glen Owen Drive and Bahama Court.

Police found Gett after getting an alert from ShotSpotter, a system that uses microphones to detect the location of gunfire.

Gett lived in the 1000 block of Geringer Court in Ferguson, police said. That's about three miles from where officers found him.

Court documents say Watkins and the teenager robbed a person at gunpoint and stole cash from the man as he was leaving his residence. The next day, police say Watkins and the teenager approached another person who was with Gett.

Police said they showed the two a handgun and demanded cash and other items. They stole a purse, phone and other items from the person Gett was with, and then shot Gett when they tried to steal from him.