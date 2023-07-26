UPDATED at 9 a.m. Wednesday with details from court documents

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Court documents in an Overland murder case allege that a St. Louis County man, angry after fighting with his girlfriend, drove by a home and gunned down a stranger by shooting him eight times in his driveway.

Police say the shooting death July 18 of Gersain Rugerio-Rodriguez appears to be a random attack.

Rugerio-Rodriguez, 26, was shot to death after co-workers dropped him off late tht night at his home on Baltimore Avenue in Overland. He stood by their car in his driveway, smoking a cigarette, when a gunman drove by, circled back and repeatedly shot Rugerio-Rodriguez.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged Gavon Simmons with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was in jail on a $1 million cash bail.

Simmons, 26, lives in the 11800 block of Bellefontaine Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.

The Major Case Squad had 17 detectives assigned to the murder case, and Overland had five of its own detectives working on the investigation as well.

Police said they couldn't find a prior connection between Simmons and Rugerio-Rodriguez. The men appeared to be strangers.

The killing happened about 11:30 p.m. on July 18 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Avenue in Overland. Rugerio-Rodriguez died at the scene.

Investigators haven't found a motive for the killing but believe it came at the end of an apparent crime spree. Simmons had just stormed off after having a fight with his girlfriend and his girlfriend's brother outside a Waffle House in Overland, authorities said.

Police said the domestic-violence case is seemingly unrelated to the killing but may have been the start of his rage-fueled attack on Rugerio-Rodriguez.

The trouble between Simmons and his girlfriend started earlier that night, as they were traveling in a car. They began arguing. Her children and younger brother were in the car too. Simmons stopped at the Waffle House and is accused of grabbing her hair and throwing her head into a window.

When the girlfriend's brother tried to intervene, Simmons pulled a gun on him and threatened him before driving off, police said.

Thirty minutes after Simmons left from his girlfriend and her family, police were called about the shooting on Baltimore and found Rugerio-Rodriguez.

Ten minutes before Rugerio-Rodriguez's death, license-plate readers detected the vehicle Simmons was driving when he left the Waffle House, police said. The vehicle, which belonged to Simmons' girlfriend, was driving toward the neighborhood where Rugerio-Rodriguez lived, police said, less than two miles away.

Surveillance video showed a dark-colored SUV, similar to the girlfriend's car Simmons was in, drive past Rugerio-Rodriguez and circle back toward Rugerio-Rodriguez, court documents said.

Rugerio-Rodriguez was being dropped off at his home by co-workers; he was outside their vehicle, smoking a cigarette. The gunman's clothing matched the description of clothing Simmons' girlfriend said Simmons had been wearing, police said.

Police went to Simmons' home and found a 9mm handgun in a trash bag in a fire pit. Lab tests confirmed it was the weapon used to kill Rugerio-Rodriguez, police said.

On Thursday, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Simmons with two counts of domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, stealing and misdemeanor kidnapping. The next day he was charged in the murder.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, in a statement emailed to the Post-Dispatch, was thankful the witnesses shared information and he commended the Major Case Squad for its quick work solving the case.

Simmons has prior convictions for drug distribution, burglary, stealing, domestic assault, leaving the scene of an accident and weapons offenses.