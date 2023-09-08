ST. LOUIS — One of the leaders of an operation that was responsible for drug sales and multiple homicides in St. Louis will spend two decades in federal prison.

Maurice H. Lee II, 35, offered bounties for two killings and was at the helm of roughly a dozen people who distributed fentanyl and bulk quantities of meth across the region, according to court documents.

In 2017, Lee’s group offered between $5,000 to $15,000 to kill suspected rival gang members, including Alexander Noodel, 21, and Keon Davis Jr. 24, who were killed just two months apart.

“You made the call,” Noodel’s mother, Phillis Haywood, in court Thursday. “You paid the money like a coward.”

Lee was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison as the second-to-last defendant in a 17-member federal drug conspiracy case.

Noodel was gunned down May 8, 2017, during a drag race on North Broadway when at least three people sprayed about 100 rounds of ammunition, scattering shell cases across the street. Two months later, Davis was killed in the city’s Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood by a man who jumped out of a gold Buick and chased him.

Word spread quickly on social media that Davis was dead, and investigators said Delvin “Deezy” Bost met with Lee to collect his bounty.

A witness later identified the shooter as Michael “Beezy” Johnson.

Noodel and Davis’ murders went unsolved for about two years until federal agents and local police connected their deaths with their investigation into the gang, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul D’Agrosa on Thursday.

Authorities indicted more than a dozen people, including Lee, Bost and Johnson, in 2019.

This past May, Lee pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Lee apologized Thursday to the victims’ families and to his own children for causing them pain.

He noted his positive contributions to the community, including helping to rebuild a church in his neighborhood, paying for improvements to a Dellwood recreation center and donating to various nonprofits.

Still, he said, “I failed a lot of people.”

Lee was born in St. Louis and witnessed violence from a young age, including his mother being beaten by an ex-boyfriend and several friends being killed in his neighborhood, according to court documents.

He first entered the legal system when was 15 while trying to join a gang.

Noodel’s father, Marceo Haywood, said it wasn’t fair that Lee got to blow kisses to his children in the audience on Thursday after playing “judge, jury and executioner” with his son’s life. He said the joint agreement Lee’s attorneys reached with prosecutors for 20 years in prison was “too easy” for the magnitude of Lee’s crimes.

“It hurts my spirit and my soul,” Haywood said.

Ultimately, Judge Ronnie L. White imposed the recommended sentence, which Lee’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said he thought was a “fair result.”

The last defendant in the conspiracy case is set to be sentenced later this month.

“We locked up a lot of dangerous people,” said D’Agrosa, the prosecutor.