ST. LOUIS — A man who was 16 when he shot and killed a retired St. Louis police sergeant during an attempted carjacking was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.

Jalynn Garner, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of retired Sgt. Ralph E. Harper, 67. Prosecutors said Garner and Harper exchanged gunfire on Oct. 29, 2018, in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood after Garner tried to take Harper's car.

The plea brought an end to the case after five years. Garner was arrested in 2018, certified as an adult, then pleaded guilty in 2019. He later withdrew that plea because he said he was pressured by the "erroneous and hurried advice" of his lawyer.

Meanwhile, Harper's loved ones continued to attend hearings and recalled a "sweet," "genuine" man who was part of a well-known law enforcement family and served as a mentor for young police officers.

Harper's family did not make a statement in court on Monday, but they did submit letters to the judge. They declined to comment to a reporter.

"The family has been through a lot the last five years," prosecutor Mary Pat Carl told the judge.

Harper, a 33-year veteran of the St. Louis police force, was on his way to babysit a great niece and nephew and was parking his car in the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue around 7:30 a.m. the morning of the shooting when he was approached by Garner, who was armed with a gun, police said.

Garner and Harper exchanged gunfire. Harper was fatally injured, and Garner was shot in the arm. Garner and his co-defendant, Justin Mathews, 16, and Mathews' brother fled in a stolen SUV. They dropped off Garner at the hospital, then were chased by police and crashed into a building near Jefferson Avenue and Interstate 44 about three hours later.

Members of the department, including then-Chief John Hayden, mourned Harper'd death. Hayden choked back tears as he spoke with reporters outside of Barnes-Jewish Hospital the night of the shooting.

"This is a very challenging time," he said.

Garner was certified to stand trial as an adult and pleaded guilty in September 2019 to first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. His attorney said he did so in order to meet the deadline for a youth services program that would potentially leave him eligible for probation when he was 21. But two months later, the state found he was not appropriate for the program, meaning he could have faced a life sentence with parole eligibility in 30 years.

Garner then filed to withdraw his plea. His lawyer wrote in court documents that he was "under immense pressure" to make a decision in one day.

"He was advised to waive rights, extended then refused an offer, pled to a crime the state could not prove, and was then rejected from the only program that may provide him aid within a matter of months," his attorney wrote.

Garner's trial was set to begin Monday when the parties announced they had reached an agreement.

Judge Clinton R. Wright said such agreements are rarely "satisfying to anyone" but said it was clear from the family's letters that Harper was the type of person that people should aspire to be.

"It goes without saying that both families receive a loss on a day like today," he said. "I see it happen way too often."