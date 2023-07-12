ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An Edwardsville man is charged with drunken driving after two people died in a crash on a highway.

Cole Wendler, 23, faces multiple felonies for driving under the influence and the death of a driver and front-seat passenger over the weekend.

On Saturday, police drove to the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 in Madison County shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officers found a Jeep overturned and a driver and passenger dead after being ejected from the crash. Wendler was driving a Chevrolet Malibu that hit the back of the Jeep, authorities say.

Wendler was arrested on Monday, and booked on a $500,000 bond.