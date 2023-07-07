EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County prosecutors say a 32-year-old man exposed himself to children at a Collinsville water park this week.

Chad A. Green, of Madison, is charged with felony exploitation of a child and disorderly conduct after authorities said he masturbated in the presence of children at the Collinsville Aqua Park on Thursday.

Green is being held in Madison County on a $50,000 bond. He is prohibited from having contact with anyone younger than 18 if he is released, according to a news release from the Madison County State's Attorney's office.