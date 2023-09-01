EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River woman was sentenced this week for manslaughter after admitting to administering a lethal dose of morphine to her ailing 85-year-old mother-in-law.

Amy L. Melchert, 51, pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter in the June 2019 death of her mother-in-law Wilma Melchart.

Prosecutors said that the older woman was living in the daughter-in-law’s home on hospice care, when Amy Melchert, a registered nurse, administered a non-prescribed dose of morphine causing the overdose.

Wilma Melchert had less than six months to live and was diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and dementia before her death, according to a release from Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine’s office.

Prosecutors on Thursday presented texts at sentencing from Amy Melchert before the killing that included texts saying she didn’t want her mother-in-law to remain at their home for an extended period and concerns it would impact an upcoming vacation.

“What happened in this case was a serious breach of that trust, and therefore, a serious crime,” Haine said in a statement Friday.