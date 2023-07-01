ST. LOUIS — Michael Reap, a fixture in the U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2012, died of a heart attack June 23 at his home in University City. He was 77.

Reap’s lengthy career as a federal prosecutor included nearly two decades as first assistant U.S. attorney and two stints as acting U.S. attorney. Over the years, he handled various high-profile cases.

He regarded the prosecution in the 1990s of home builders Harold and Alan Lieberman on fraud charges as among the most memorable, said a son, Bill Reap of Chicago.

Among other notable cases Reap prosecuted was that of St. Louis police officer Anthony Daniele, who was convicted in 1988 of defrauding the police pension fund, and Charles Polk Jr., who pleaded guilty in 2006 of defrauding the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District when he was the district’s general counsel.

He also was prosecutor in the case of Elizabeth Eagleton Weigand, who was accused of trying to extort money from her uncle, then-U.S. Sen. Thomas Eagleton.

She and a co-defendant were found guilty in 1980 of threatening to make public material they said would damage the senator’s reputation unless a company owned by the Eagleton family paid her for her interest in the company.

Reap was born in Philadelphia and moved with his family to the St. Louis area in his teens. He graduated from St. Louis University High School and earned bachelor’s and law degrees from St. Louis University.

He briefly worked here as a public defender, then joined the U.S. attorney’s staff in 1972.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in University City. The body was donated to the St. Louis U. School of Medicine.

Among other survivors are his wife, Marbie Reap; another son, John Reap of St. Louis; two daughters, Katie Reap of Chicago and Annie Reap of University City, and five grandchildren.