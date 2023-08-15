JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court gave local health departments a boost Tuesday in their bid to restore their ability to impose restrictions such as mask mandates during outbreaks of contagious diseases.

In a rebuke of the current and former attorney generals, the high court sided with local governments in a St. Louis County case involving businesses affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the ruling, local officials will be able to move forward with an appeal of a Cole County judge’s decision to invalidate the health powers of local governments as part of an ongoing campaign by former Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was pushing back against mask mandates and business closures as he made a successful 2022 run for the U.S. Senate.

Schmitt, a Republican, chose not to appeal a case in which Cole County Judge Daniel Green stripped local health departments of their ability to issue health orders.

In the 16-page ruling, the Supreme Court sided with local governments whose employees were on the front lines of trying to keep people safe from the deadly respiratory disease.

“The circuit court erred in overruling St. Louis and Jackson counties’ motion to intervene as a matter of right,” the court wrote.

Schmitt’s successor, Republican Andrew Bailey, an appointee of Gov. Mike Parson, argued the case should be tossed out because the counties were late in attempting to intervene in the case.

But the Supreme Court said the counties should be able to challenge Green’s decision, writing that the attorney general’s office is “no longer adequately representing the counties’ interest.”

A spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page could not be reached for comment.

The original lawsuit challenged whether regulations issued by state health officials unconstitutionally authorized local medical directors to issue rules, such as quarantines and business closures to address concerns about the spread of the virus.

The fight over public health orders during the pandemic became political fodder for Schmitt, who railed against masks in schools and business closures.

Among those involved in the lawsuit was Ben Brown, owner of Satchmo’s Bar and Grill in Chesterfield, who fought with St. Louis County officials over his ability to stay open during the pandemic.

Brown used the notoriety gained from the case, as well as support from other conservatives opposed to health orders, to win a seat in the state Senate last year.

Schmitt's office did not have an immediate reaction to the decision.