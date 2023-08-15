JEFFERSON CITY — Parents who don’t send their kids to school on a regular basis could be sentenced to jail, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Acting on a case involving two parents from Lebanon, the court said school officials were within their rights to take two single mothers to court after their children missed more days of school than was allowed under district policy.

In deciding the case, the court said school attendance laws are not unconstitutionally vague and that evidence existed that the parents “knowingly failed to cause their children to attend school on a regular basis after their children were enrolled.”

“When measured by common understanding and practices, no Missouri parent would conclude attendance ‘on a regular basis’ means anything less than having their child go to school on those days the school is in session,” the court wrote.

The case involves parents Caitlyn Williams and Tamarae LaRue, parents of a kindergartener and a first grader, respectively, in the Lebanon R-II School District.

Williams’ daughter missed 16 days of school in the 2021-2022 school year. The school district filed suit and she was sentenced to seven days in jail.

LaRue’s son was absent 13 days. She was sentenced to 15 days in jail by a Laclede County judge, but the sentence was changed to two years of probation.

In both cases, the parents notified the school of some absences due to illness, but not all of them.

During testimony before the court, an attorney for the women said they didn’t know they were violating school rules because the handbook didn’t state that absences without doctor’s notes are unexcused.

The attorney, Ellen Flottman, argued that attendance laws are vague. The state argues that “regular” means every day school is scheduled, while the Lebanon district says it means 90% of the days school is scheduled.

Flottman said other districts set other standards for attendance.

But Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom, writing for the majority, said the parents had sufficient warning that their children needed to go to school each day.

“Given the notice provided to each parent and that each parent was in control of their young child, evidence existed to support the inference that each parent knowingly failed to cause their child to attend school on a regular basis,” Ransom said.