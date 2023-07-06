ST. ANN — Yulisa Brown was out back watering her grass just before sunset when she heard what she thought was a string of pre-holiday fireworks ring out.

She didn’t think much of it. The dead-end, residential block in St. Ann is no stranger to fireworks — or gunshots — this time of year. But then she saw multiple police cars surrounding a home a few doors down. Then an officer crouched behind a parked car and pointed a long gun at the house.

On Monday, Coleman McIlvain, 34, killed his girlfriend, 30-year-old Seychelle Jackson, and two of her kids before killing himself, as Brown later learned. A third child, a 9-year-old girl, was also shot but survived.

A day later, Brown checked her doorbell camera footage and discovered the device had picked up much of the mayhem. It recorded the sound of about 12 gunshots in rapid succession, then the frantic screams of the girl running out of the house at 4116 Jane Avenue. It was all over in about 30 seconds.

“When I heard this yesterday, I was heartbroken,” Brown said in an interview. “While I’m out here watering and doing the yard, all of this is happening.”

McIlvain's mother, Christa Price, said the triple murder-suicide appeared to be the culmination of her son's years-long abuse of drugs and alcohol. He refused to go to rehab, she said, insisting he could keep the addiction under control on his own.

Police said McIlvain was drunk on the day he killed the family, and Price said she suspects her son may have consumed drugs too.

McIlvain had a lengthy criminal record in Oklahoma spanning the last 15 years, according to online court records. Most notably, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and interfering with an emergency phone call in 2018. As a felon, McIlvain could not legally own a gun. It was unclear Thursday how he came by the gun used in the killings.

He moved to the area from Oklahoma about two years ago, his mother said. He came to work as a commercial plumber when the job market in Oklahoma slowed.

Jackson moved from her home in Joplin about five or six years ago, her family said.

Both families estimated the two had been together for about a year and had lived together for several months. No one is quite sure how they met. Jackson was working at a vape shop, her aunt Melissa Winston said.

Jackson talked often with her family back in Joplin. But she rarely spoke about McIlvain and their relationship, her older sister Shawntee' Howard told the Post-Dispatch.

"I did not know Cole. Unfortunately, that was a part of her life that she kept private," Howard said. "It’s mind-blowing that my sister would have someone like that around her children. It’s mind-blowing that such a character wiggled his way into her life."

Price said the two argued often, and Jackson's family said they got that impression toward the end too.

On May 20, police records show officers were called to "keep the peace," indicating that someone called to keep a domestic situation from escalating. It's unclear what that situation was.

Then, about 10 days before the shooting, Jackson was on the phone with her grandmother when McIlvain began yelling at her. Howard said the yelling was severe enough that Jackson's grandmother called St. Ann police from her home in Joplin.

Howard said her sister had kicked McIlvain out of the house sometime before the shooting, but he convinced her to let him return a few days later.

Three days before the shooting, Price said she talked to her son on the phone and he said he "was really cutting back and trying to quit drinking.”

McIlvain and Jackson argued on the day of the shooting because Jackson would not let him take the car, police said. His license was revoked because of a September 2021 DWI citation in St. Louis County, and the vehicle was her only mode of transportation.

"That was the last we all knew," Howard said. "He went out, got drunk, and came back with a gun."

Before the shooting, Jackson aspired to be a nurse and was one of the first in her family to attend college, both Winston and Howard said.

But her main focus was always her kids — 14-year-old Kyrien Stevenson and 5-year-old Ushara Schaumburg, both killed in the shooting, and the 9-year-old girl who ran from the home.

Jackson first became a mother she was 16. Kyrien, her eldest, wanted to work for the Civil Air Patrol when he was older and was "such a sweetheart of a kid," Winston said.

Howard reminisced about her niece, Ushura, who she said was a brilliant girl who laughed a lot and often told her family how much she loved them.

"My sister was so strong. Our whole life, we would call her grandma because she was so smart and beyond her years," Howard said. "She saw the best in everyone. She was an amazing individual, so smart and so bright. She loved her babies with everything in her."

Jackson's surviving daughter is now home in Joplin with her grandparents. Both Howard and Winston said the family will support her as she embarks on a lifelong effort to emotionally heal.

Howard said the last time she spoke with Jackson was a few days before her death. They talked about their kids, life's challenges and how proud they were of each other's accomplishments.

"We were just sharing sisterly love," Howard said. "And I'm so glad that I had those last moments speaking with her."