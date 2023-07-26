EAST ST. LOUIS — More than 75 automated license plate readers are slated to be installed on Metro East interstates before the end of the year, according to Illinois State Police.

Forty-five readers are already in place on Metro East interstates, and an additional 30 will be installed in the next few months. They will be on Interstate 55, Interstate 70 and Interstate 64 in Madison and St. Clair counties.

ISP announced the plans at a news conference Wednesday morning. They noted that the cameras, which capture and relay license plate information for vehicles that police suspect have been involved in a crime, have already aided in investigations in other major metro areas of Illinois, including Chicago.

"This force-multiplying technology is a game-changer in deterring and solving crime,” said Brendan Kelly, director of ISP. “Jumping on the interstate is no longer an escape route for criminals."

License plate readers have also been installed recently in St. Louis County and St. Charles County. They are a contentious issue for civil rights advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union, because of privacy concerns.

"We could solve crimes if you let the government put cameras in everybody’s bedrooms, but we’re not willing to go there," Jay Stanley, senior policy analyst with the American Civil Liberties Union, wrote in a paper last year. "Are we willing to let cameras change the nature of our public spaces?”

The license plate readers are aimed at tracking down stolen vehicles and violent offenders, but police noted Wednesday they may also be used to contact potential witnesses.

“We can contact them and say, ‘We see that you were in close proximity to this particular shooting at a certain time. Did you see anything?'" Kelly said.

The cameras were purchased and will be installed with money set aside in the state's budget last year by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The state plans to use that money to install license plate readers in at least 21 counties in Illinois.