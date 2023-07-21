ST. LOUIS — The mother of a man who died by suicide in a St. Louis jail in September 2021 sued the city this week claiming wrongful death.

The suit, filed Wednesday on behalf of Sheila Baker, claims that shortly after her son, Quincy Baker, was arrested for assault out of a St. Louis hospital's psychiatric unit, he wasn't properly supervised and died by suicide in a cell at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

The suit claims the son was arrested by St. Louis police about 8 p.m. Sept. 4, 2021, based on accusations that he spit at a nurse at the St. Louis University Hospital Inpatient Psychiatric Unit. According to the suit, a doctor there said the man was fit for custody but recommended he be placed in an infirmary before going into the general population, according to the suit.

When Quincy Baker arrived at the jail, he was placed in an observation cell in the prisoner processing area of the jail where jail guards soon found him dead by suicide at about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 5.

The suit names the city, the police departments and two corrections officers as defendants. A city of St. Louis spokesman said Friday that the city does not comment on pending litigation.

The suit comes as jail conditions and repeated deaths of people held at the jail have been an ongoing issue for the City Justice Center. Last year, the jail drew criticism from activists after at least six people died while in custody— two from drug overdoses, three from preexisting medical conditions and one by suicide, city officials said last year. City leaders created a Detention Facility Review Board in response to the death to provide civilian oversight to the jail.

Members of the oversight board have long complained that they've faced "significant" obstruction from city officials in overseeing jail complaints.

Attorney Eric O. Wolgram is representing Sheila Baker in the case.