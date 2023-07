ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist died Friday night after colliding with a tractor-trailer on an entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 44 near the Interstate 55 split south of downtown St. Louis.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m., according to St. Louis police.

The driver of the semi did not have serious injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist, whose name has yet to be released, died at a hospital. Police did not release further details.