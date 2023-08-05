ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist died Friday night after trying to cut between two moving vehicles in north St. Louis, officials said.

Krystofer James, 40, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the hospital, following an 8:20 p.m crash near the intersection of West Florissant and Davison avenues in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

A preliminary police report says James was riding a 2022 Yamaha westbound on West Florissant Avenue, when he tried to go between two vehicles traveling side by side. He struck one of them and was thrown from the motorcycle.