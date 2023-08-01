ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday evening in a crash on the border of Olivette and Creve Coeur.

Police said Keith Kalemis was riding a motorcycle south around 9 p.m. on North Warson Road when he collided with a GMC Acadia that was turning onto northbound North Warson Road from Warshire Road.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital, St. Louis County police said.

The drive of the GMC was not injured and is cooperating with police.

Police said Kalemis lived in the first block of Faulkner Drive in St. Charles.