ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County police Chief Kenneth Gregory says an increasing number of drivers are refusing to pull over when flagged by officers for traffic violations and other non-violent offenses, knowing they won’t be chased down under department policy.

That’s happened 1,883 times from January through July, Gregory told a county board Thursday.

“That’s quite a few people who are not respecting what we’re doing,” he said at a meeting of the county’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

In such cases, Gregory said, an officer will turn on his vehicle’s overhead lights to make a traffic stop but “they take off, knowing that we’re not going to chase them.”

Of the 1,883 incidents, he said, the most, 536, were in the department’s Jennings precinct, followed by 519 and 302, respectively, in the North County and South County precincts.

County policy allows road pursuits only when related to dangerous felonies and other serious crimes.

The chief said there had been 52 pursuits initiated through July, up by almost 58% from the same period in 2022.

Fifteen of this year’s chases were called off by supervisors or officers because of the circumstances involved, Gregory said.

Gregory also told the justice council that homicides and most other violent crimes are down so far this year.

He said county police investigated 24 murders, a reduction of about 23% from the same period last year.

The homicide total includes those in unincorporated areas, municipalities patrolled by the department by contract and cases in which other municipalities ask for the county department’s help.

Other statistics released by the department included: forcible sex offenses are down by about 24%, robberies have dropped by about 4% and burglaries by 14%.

Among the biggest increases was in cases of driving under the influence, which went up nearly 48%, to 394, through July.

With the legalization of recreational marijuana, Gregory noted, there has been a 27% drop in drug and narcotics violations.

Temporary license tags

Gregory said he had put a new emphasis on dealing with vehicles with expired temporary license plates.

That includes having the seven officers in the department’s highway safety unit spend two days each month working in precincts on expired plate issues. They also are concentrating those days on local-level speeding charges, he said.

Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, said those efforts have been going on for the past few months.