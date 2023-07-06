JENNINGS — A Jennings man, agitated by a neighborhood Fourth of July barbecue, waved a gun from his front porch and fired shots that killed a man and injured a woman who was trying to help the dying man in the street, authorities said.

The gunman then holed up in his home for hours in a police standoff Tuesday night, live-streaming on Facebook that he was sorry he shot the woman, court documents allege.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged Antonio N. Speed with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and five other felonies in connection with the shooting on Jendale Court two days earlier.

The double shooting was about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on Jendale Court in Jennings.

Speed, 46, lives in the first block of Jendale Court. He was being held Thursday in the St. Louis County Justice Center in lieu of $2 million bail, according to a jail intake supervisor. He does not have an attorney listed in the online court file.

Court documents allege that Speed fatally shot Peter Cooper, 35. Cooper lived in the 2000 block of Monks Hollow Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Cooper and a woman were walking to a barbecue on Jendale Court when they saw Speed run out of a home with a handgun and start firing shots at them, police said. Cooper was hit several times. The woman ran to get help.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said the gunman was "agitated at the social activity near his home." Washington said it wasn't clear why the gunman was agitated.

Speed ran back into his home, but came back onto the porch, waving a pistol and threatening to kill people, police said.

Neighbors gathered around Cooper in the street to try to help him. Speed opened fire on them, hitting one woman in the arm, police said.

Speed ran back into his home and returned with an SKS-style rifle, police said. The injured woman's boyfriend pulled his own weapon and fired at Speed in self-defense, St. Louis County police Detective Chrystal Ruhmann said in court papers.

Speed retreated once more into his home. This time, he stayed there for hours, as police arrived and surrounded the home in a standoff.

Charging documents said Speed live-streamed on social media during the standoff, identifying himself as Antonio Speed-Bey and apologized for shooting the woman. He surrendered to police about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

In arguing for a high bond, the detective said Speed was a danger because he killed a man in a random attack and "it wasn't until a witness shot back at defendant that he stopped shooting at victims."

Police haven't said how old the woman was or what condition she is in.

Speed has a prior felony conviction and is barred from having guns, Ruhmann said. The handgun he used to shoot Cooper, police said, was an Kel-Tec PMR-30 semiautomatic pistol that was stolen.

In addition to murder and assault, Speed is charged with exhibiting a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property and two counts of armed criminal action.