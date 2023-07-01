ST. LOUIS — A naked man wielding an ax was arrested downtown early Saturday morning after fighting another man near an area where homeless people are known to gather.

St. Louis police said a 28-year-old man "became enraged and experienced paranoid delusions, grabbed an ax, and began attacking" another 28-year-old man near Lewis and O'Fallon streets near the Mississippi riverfront north of downtown. The area is near the old Cotton Belt freight depot, where people often take shelter.

The man fought off the attacker before losing consciousness. A bystander told the victim that the attacker fled after "being challenged."

Police said they arrested the suspected attacker after they found him "fully nude" with an ax in the 700 block of North Tucker, just north of Washington Avenue, at around 1 a.m.

The identity of the suspect was not released. The victim was taken to the hospital and the ax was seized.