ST. LOUIS — Authorities have not filed charges against any suspects one month after a downtown shooting killed a 17-year-old boy and injured 12 others, but police said they have identified and are seeking six juveniles in the case.

The shooting erupted around 1 a.m. June 18 when a large crowd of young people were gathered at an office building on Washington Avenue in what appeared to be a night of partying gone awry. The building is supposed to be closed on weekends but someone used a keycard to gain access to the building.

Two juveniles had been arrested in the shooting, police said Tuesday, but they were both released from juvenile court.

One of those juveniles was arrested the night of the shooting, a 17-year-old boy armed with a handgun. He was later released to a parent and had been arrested on a “status offense,” which can include violations like truancy and curfew violations.

In the days after the shooting, police released several surveillance photos and a group photo of five young people holding guns and asked the public for help identifying the people in them.

Each of the people in those photos, plus another person not pictured, have been identified by investigators, police said on Tuesday, and are "actively being sought."

Their names were not released because they are juveniles and have not been charged as adults.

Police said they don’t know how many people fired shots inside the building. The rampage was on the fifth floor of the loft building that had been converted into glass-walled suites.

Makao Moore, a 17-year-old boy, was killed in the gunfire.

The 11 other shooting victims ranged in age from 15 to 19 years old and the 12th victim was a 17-year-old girl who was trampled as she ran down the stairs to get away.