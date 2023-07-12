CHESTERFIELD — A grand jury has declined to charge a man involved in a fatal fight earlier this year in a Dierbergs parking lot.

Steven Grossman, 73, of Chesterfield, died May 18 after he got into a fight with another man in the Dierbergs parking lot at the Four Seasons shopping center on North Woods Mill Road.

The evidence in the case included several cell phone videos from onlookers that showed Grossman initiated the fight and "then had ample opportunity to leave before the scuffle that resulted in his falling backwards and hitting his head," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. The fall killed Grossman.

"The entire altercation was a senseless act of violence that ended in a tragic loss of life, but we accept the grand jury’s decision that his death was not the result of a criminal act," Bell wrote in a statement.

Grossman's daughter, Emily Joy Urda, in May said her father "was a very kind and loving human being and father and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed."

She could not be reached Wednesday.

The name of the other man in the fight was not released because he was not charged.