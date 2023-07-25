UPDATED with information from Bi-State Development's security chief

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot early Tuesday on a MetroLink train in St. Clair County, and investigators are reviewing video from the train and platform to help find the gunman who ran away.

The victim was on an eastbound train that was stopped at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center station in East St. Louis. He died at a hospital, said St. Clair County sheriff's Master Sgt. Adam Quirin.

Police haven't yet identified the man who died. Quirin said the victim carried no identification.

Quirin said detectives with the Major Case Squad were helping St. Clair County track leads Tuesday afternoon. He said he had no suspect description to release.

Quirin said the victim and gunman had gotten into an argument on the train. After the shooting, at about 5:45 a.m., the gunman ran from the train, and the victim stayed on board as the train continued east. Medics helped the man once the train stopped at the next stop, in Washington Park.

Metro had turned over its security footage to police.

Kevin Scott, general manager of security for the Bi-State Development Agency, Metro Transit's parent agency, talked to the Post-Dispatch about the footage he reviewed.

"It played out very, very quickly," Scott said.

Scott said no police or Metro security officers were riding the train when the shooting happened.

Scott said the incident involved two men. The gunman, or suspect, boarded the train in St. Louis at approximately 5 a.m. and rode the train east to Emerson Park in Illinois.

The man who would become the victim boarded the train at the Emerson Park platform, Scott said.

Both men were riding the train — in the train's last car — from Emerson Park to the next stop, the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Scott said.

During that short ride, about a minute long, the men got into a verbal argument, Scott said.

The suspect got off the train and pointed a weapon at the victim as the suspect stood on the platform. The victim, who was still on the train, used his foot to push the suspect back, farther from the train. The suspect then got back on the train, fired the shots and left, Scott said.

"This thing was a heat-of-the-moment type of situation," Scott said.

Scott said the train stays at the station for usually 20 to 30 seconds, and "so this played out very quickly."

Because of the early hour, neither the train nor platform was crowded; Scott said there were a few others on the train but no one else was hurt.

Scott said Metro has "extraordinarily good" video technology on the trains and that Major Case Squad detectives visited Bi-State's operations center on Spruce Street to review the video footage.

Metro said trains were not operating between the Emerson Park and Washington Park stations for about an hour after the shooting. Bus shuttles took riders between those stations during the shutdown.

Check back for updates.