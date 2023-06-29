ST. LOUIS — St. Louis nonprofit leaders came together Thursday to call for community involvement in anti-violence initiatives and to promote "Save Our Youth," a public forum planned for Saturday in the wake of a recent shooting that injured 11 youths and killed one teen.

Farrakhan Shegog, president and CEO of the nonprofit Young Voices With Action, said youth violence in St. Louis has reached a state of emergency.

“The billions of dollars that happened to become available because of the health pandemic: This is a health pandemic,” Shegog said. “Young people are dying. Grandmothers are burying their great-great-grandchildren. Mothers are burying their children. This is sick.”

The "Save Our Youth" forum will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in Harris-Stowe State University’s main auditorium at 3026 Laclede Ave.

Abe Givens, who represented Pine Lawn United for Change at the press conference hosted by Mission: St. Louis, said the city is losing its youth to gun violence. He said they don’t have safe havens and activities.

“My goal is to get as many parents, as many teachers, as many educators, as many concerned community [members],” Givens said, “as many politicians, as many people as we can in one place so we can engage with each other to find out solutions and actions that we can do to save our children on the streets.”

Anthony Taylor's left leg was amputated two years ago after being injured in a shooting. He said wants to be a voice for people impacted by trauma and gun violence.

“If we don’t do nothing today,” Taylor said, “we’re going to fail tomorrow.”

Hip-hop artist, songwriter and youth mentor Thi'sl said people in St. Louis often look at the city's problems too broadly.

“You can't look at St. Louis and say, ‘Okay, who's gonna fix St Louis?’" he said. "You have to break it down into pieces that can be done.”

A program that succeeds at this, Thi'sl said, is Mentors in Motion, a nonprofit that empowers youth through music, career exploration, and additional activities, its website said.

Jason Watson, the senior vice president for engagement at Mission: St. Louis, said the city is segregated, “not just racially, but organizationally.”

“So, what we want to represent is the opposite of that,” Watson said. "What does it look like to come together, to work together, and to raise awareness around what we see going on in our city?”