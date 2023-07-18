NORTHWOODS — A Northwoods police officer was detained by St. Louis County police on Tuesday, according to Northwoods police Chief Dennis Shireff.

Shireff said he believes it may be in relation to the investigation into Northwoods Officer Samuel Davis, who was charged Monday for kidnapping a man and breaking his jaw while assaulting the man. However, Shireff said he has not received any communication from St. Louis County police regarding their detainment of Officer Mike Hill. Shireff said he was informed by another one of his officers who saw Hill being taken into police custody earlier Tuesday.

St. Louis County police said they did not have any information about detaining Hill when contacted on Tuesday by the Post-Dispatch.

Shireff said around 9:30 p.m. that he was filling in for the officer who was detained because only two Northwoods officers work at a time.

The chief said he was frustrated with the county’s investigation of his officers.

“I just hate they’re not being as transparent as I am. I’m just lost,” he said on Tuesday.

Davis was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday morning.

Charges state that on July 4 Davis took a man into custody at a Northwoods Walgreens. Davis handcuffed the man and put him into his patrol car, but then turned off his body camera and never reported to dispatch that he had a man in custody.

Davis is accused of then driving the man to a remote area of Kinloch near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hugo Avenue, where he “pepper sprayed the victim, struck him repeatedly with a baton, and ordered him not to return to the City of Northwoods,” a probable cause statement reads.

A witness called 911 after finding the man bloody and wounded. Both the victim and the witness told police an officer was behind the assault. The man was left with serious injuries, including a broken jaw. Davis did not write any department report connected to the arrest, according to court documents.

Shireff told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month that the department received several complaints after a Facebook post from a witness recounting the assault went viral.

“He was almost choking on his own blood. He asked that we not let him die,” the post reads.

Davis will be extradited from North Carolina to St. Louis County, where he will be held on a cash-only bail of $750,000, no 10%.