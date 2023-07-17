NORTHWOODS — A Northwoods police officer is facing felony charges alleging he drove a man to Kinloch to pepper spray him, beat him with a baton and warn him to stay out of Northwoods before leaving him there injured with a broken jaw.

Samuel Davis, 26, of Woodson Terrace, was charged Friday with first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action and was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Monday morning.

Charging documents claim that on July 4, Davis took a man into custody at a Northwoods Walgreens. Davis then handcuffed the man and put him into his patrol car, but St. Louis County police wrote in charging documents that the officer then turned off his body camera and never reported to dispatch that he had a man in custody.

Davis is accused of then driving the man to a remote area of Kinloch near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hugo Avenue, where he "pepper sprayed the victim, struck him repeatedly with a baton, and ordered him not to return to the City of Northwoods," a probable cause statement reads.

A witness called 911 after finding the man bloody and wounded. Both the victim and the witness told police a police officer was behind the assault. The man was left with serious injuries, including a broken jaw. Davis did not write any department report connected to the arrest, according to court documents.

Northwoods police Chief Dennis Shireff said Monday that he hadn't yet seen the charges, but that Davis remained on suspension at the department while the investigation continued.

Shireff told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month that the department received several complaints after a Facebook post of a witness recounting the assault went viral.

"He was almost choking on his own blood. He asked that we not let him die," the post reads.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement Monday that the actions alleged "will not be tolerated" under his watch.

"These actions put a black eye on all law enforcement officers who are doing their jobs the right way and who are tired of their profession being dragged through the mud because of the bad actions of a few," the statement reads. "We intend to hold anyone who engages in such terrible and reckless behavior accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or title."

Davis will be extradited from North Carolina to St. Louis County where he will be held on a bail of $750,000, cash only, no 10%.