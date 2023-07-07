ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Northwoods police officer is on administrative leave as he's investigated on accusations that he assaulted a man who was initially found unresponsive in a field this week, Northwoods police Chief Dennis Shireff confirmed Friday.

St. Louis County police say their officers received a call for service on Tuesday for someone lying in the grass in a field near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hugo Street in Kinloch. The man told officers he had been assaulted, and he was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Shireff said he received several inquiries after a viral Facebook post from a witness mentions the man told her he was assaulted by a Kinloch officer.

“We are going to be as transparent as we possibly can,” Shireff said Friday. "Everyone involved has a due process."

Only two Northwoods police officers were working that night, said Shireff, who noted St. Louis County police are leading the investigation.

St. Louis County Police spokesperson Sgt. Tracy Panus said no arrests have been made and no charges have been issued.

St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Days, whose district includes both Northwoods and Kinloch, said she was disappointed to learn about the investigation, and the allegations dampen strides made in community policing.

"If the allegations turn out to be true, this is not the kind of person we want interacting in our community," Days said. "We have to get to the bottom of this."