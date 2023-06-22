ST. LOUIS — It may be another four more months before the city's jail oversight board can review complaints in the facility, a St. Louis city official said Thursday.

Members of the oversight board have long complained that they've faced "significant" obstruction from city officials as the board tries to enter and investigate the City Justice Center.

And now, city officials say, a lack of training may further delay investigations.

City ordinance requires new board members to participate in an extensive orientation program on confidentiality, federal and state laws and other topics, as well as a separate, hourslong presentation required by the jail.

"To date, the board has not completed all the required training," Nicolle Barton, executive director of the city's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, told aldermen on Thursday. "Our administration does share the board's frustration ... but we do have to follow the law."

But Matthew Brummund, the former head of the Division of Civilian Oversight before his resignation last month over transparency complaints, said the training wasn't a prerequisite.

Instead, he said, it was one of several excuses made by the jail's commissioner, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, and the city counselor's office for why neither the oversight division's investigators nor board members could review any complaints.

"Oversight is not currently happening," he said. "We don't have any insight into what's going on."

But Barton maintained that the training had to be done before they could investigate complaints, and she said in the meantime she would try to get investigators employed by the civilian oversight division into detention facilities.

Committee members said they hoped officials would move quickly.

"A lot can happen in four months," said Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier.