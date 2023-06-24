St. CHARLES COUNTY — An equipment failure led to a woman's death here in a head-on crash, officials said.

Jessica M. Hecht was driving on Highway 79 in a 2018 Honda Civic at 4:50 p.m. Friday when a northbound 2002 Ford F-250 pickup had an equipment failure, crossed the center line and struck Hecht, according to a preliminary report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Hecht, 31, of Old Monroe, was pronounced dead at the scene. She and the 36-year-old driver from Elsberry who hit her were both wearing seat belts, officials said.

The accident happened on Highway 79, near the Cuivre River, just south of Old Monroe and near where four people — including three teenagers — died in an April 29 crash.