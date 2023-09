ST. LOUIS — Two boys were hit by gunfire Wednesday night in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head, and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg about 11:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Delor Street, police said.

Another 14-year-old boy was uninjured.

Medics took the two injured boys to the hospital, where police said they were stable.

Police released no details about what led to the shooting. Police said they have no suspects.