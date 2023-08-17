Illinois State Police released few details Thursday about a shooting that left one person dead and four injured in East St. Louis.

The shooting was about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at Audubon Avenue and North 38th Street in East St. Louis, north of Caseyville Avenue.

Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez of the Illinois State Police released a brief summary Thursday that did not disclose the name of the person who died or the gender and age of the victims.

Police also did not say how badly injured the four survivors were.

Albert-Lopez said East St. Louis police asked the Public Safety Enforcement Group to handle the investigation.

The Public Safety Enforcement Group, established in 2020, includes federal agents and local police.