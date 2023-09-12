ST. CLAIR COUNTY — One man was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting late Sunday night in East St. Louis.

Trooper Jayme Bufford of the Illinois State Police said the victims were shot at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.

The man who died has not been identified. The St. Clair County coroner could not be reached.

The two survivors were being treated at a hospital, but authorities did not say how badly they were hurt.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in the case.