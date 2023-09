EUREKA — A man died early Saturday after crashing into a bus that rolled onto Interstate 44 in Eureka.

There was no driver on the bus, and it was unclear where it came from or why it rolled into traffic.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday near the Six Flags exit, according to a report from Missouri Highway Patrol. Daniel Duncan, 52, was driving west on I-44 when he hit the back of the bus.

Missouri Highway Patrol officials did not respond to requests for more details about the crash.