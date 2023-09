ST. CHARLES — One person died in a house fire Wednesday night in St. Charles.

The fire was reported just before 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Benton Avenue near Adams Street.

The victim's name has not been released.

Firefighters who arrived first to the two-story home found fire in the kitchen in the rear of the home and thought there might be someone trapped inside.

They found the victim after a quick search.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.