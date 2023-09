EUREKA — A Pacific man was killed early Saturday when he drove into an empty, broken-down school bus that rolled onto the road, state troopers said.

Daniel E. Duncan, 52, was driving westbound on Interstate 44 near the Six Flags theme park around 1 a.m. when the bus, initially situated on the shoulder of the highway, rolled into traffic.

Duncan struck the back of the bus and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear who owned the bus.