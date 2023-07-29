FENTON — A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Gravois Bluffs parking lot Saturday afternoon, a St. Louis County official said.

St. Louis County police responded to a call received at 1:36 p.m., the official said, and found the struck pedestrian near a Subway at 180 Gravois Bluffs Circle Drive in Fenton. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she died, the official said.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, the official said. The investigation is ongoing.

The official did not identify the victim.