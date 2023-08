A pedestrian from Park Hills, Missouri, died after being hit by an SUV Monday in St. Francois County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Brent E. Tinsley, 47, was fatally injured about 11 p.m. Monday on Highway 67, south of Parkway Drive.

Tinsley "was walking on or near the highway," the patrol said, when he was hit by a southbound 2015 Kia Sportage.

Tinsley died at the scene.

The patrol said an 18-year-old man from Bismarck, Missouri, was driving the SUV. The driver was not hurt.