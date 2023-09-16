ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a motorcycle early Saturday in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. Police said the motorcycle driver was in the bike lane with the front wheel of the motorcycle in the air, commonly called a "wheelie."

The victim stepped into the street between two parked vehicles and was hit by the motorcycle.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. The motorcycle driver was also taken to a local hospital and was listed in serious condition.