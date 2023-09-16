ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man trying to cross an entrance ramp from I-270 to I-55 was struck by a car and killed Friday night.

Missouri Highway Patrol said Thomas P. Hartog, 43, of Affton, was killed around 11:30 p.m. as he attempted to cross the ramp from southbound I-270 onto southbound I-55.

Troopers said Hartog was struck by a 2010 Ford Mustang driven by Jonathon W. Stafford, 25, of Hillsboro. The accident report said Stafford could not see Hartog as he crossed the road.

Hartog was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Mehlville Fire Protection Department.