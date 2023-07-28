ST. CHARLES — One person died early Friday in a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on the highway near Zumbehl Road, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol. It involved as semi-truck and a pickup truck.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Thompson said. Authorities were still working to notify next of kin Friday morning.

The westbound road was closed until about 5:30 a.m. as police investigated.