ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday afternoon said they were looking for a "person of interest" in an overnight homicide in Dogtown after the man escaped from police while his hands were cuffed behind his back.

Jataveion Scott, 19, was last seen running south through the Peabody Housing Complex in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood, just south of downtown. He was handcuffed behind his back, police said.

Scott is a "person of interest" in a the shooting death of a BP Gas Station clerk around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Hampton Avenue near Forest Park. Police did not immediately specify if Scott is a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the department's homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or the St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.