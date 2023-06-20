ST. LOUIS — Youths toting AR-15-style pistols are seen in surveillance images released Tuesday morning as police continue their search for more shooters in an attack Sunday at a downtown office building that killed one boy and injured 11 other teenagers.

Police took into custody a 17-year-old boy who was carrying a handgun soon after the mass shooting, but the boy was released to a parent Monday. He was arrested on a “status offense,” which can include violations like truancy and curfew violations.

In all, police released photos of three suspects and one witness on Tuesday.

The images are from surveillance cameras inside the office building at 1409 Washington Avenue. The weapons are commonly called AR pistols, said police Sgt. Charles Wall. AR pistols can be fired with one hand like a typical handgun.

At least one of the suspects is wearing a mask.

Police said they don’t know how many people fired shots inside the building. The rampage was on the fifth floor of the loft building that had been converted into glass-walled suites. During the day, the offices are used by tutoring centers, home health care providers and salons. Police didn’t say how the teens gained access to the building, but the party had been advertised on social media, and attendees had to message the organizers to get in.

The shooting killed Makao Moore, 17, a junior at Sumner High School who lived with his father on Enright Avenue.

Ten other teenagers were shot but survived the attack about 1 a.m. Sunday. A 12th victim, a 17-year-old girl, was seriously hurt after being trampled as she tried to escape the building. Police said she suffered a spinal cord injury.

Officers recovered handguns, AR-style rifles and multiple types of shell casings.

Police ask anyone with information to call St. Louis homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Recognize these people? They are wanted for the homicide of 17-year-old Makao Moore on 6.18.23 at 1409 Washington. Anyone with info is urged to call @STLRCS at 866-371-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/p8w15hao8R — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 20, 2023