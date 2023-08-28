ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy and another teen carjacked a woman and led police on a chase through St. Louis early Monday, authorities said.

Officers said the teen boy and a 19-year-old man carjacked a woman's Honda Civic at gunpoint around 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of Flad Avenue, in the city's Shaw neighborhood.

Police spotted the vehicle later Monday morning in Patch, the city's southernmost neighborhood, and when they tried to pull it over the teens fled north on the interstate with the 13-year-old driving.

The chase stretched into north St. Louis, where police said the teens tossed a gun out the window, then back toward downtown, where the car eventually broke down at North Market and North 14th streets in Old North St. Louis.

The teens ran from the scene, but police found them, used a Taser and arrested them near downtown.

In all, the car chase lasted almost 15 miles, according to a police description of the incident.