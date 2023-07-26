ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man they say grabbed a child who was riding his bike and sexually assaulted him in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

The man snatched the 6-year-old boy on Sunday and assaulted him inside a vacant home, police said.

The department released photos of a man wearing an orange shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Police would not specify what time or where in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood the assault happened.

Police ask anyone with information to call them 314-760-7360 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.