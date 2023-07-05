ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified two men found shot to death Saturday evening in an apartment in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
Sylvester Phillips III, 26, and Andre Randolph, 24, were found dead around 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Carr Street, just north of downtown.
Police did not say if they had any suspects in their deaths.
